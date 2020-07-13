Newly refurbished CBD Business Centre in Col-01 is now available for rent

Cargo Boat Development Company PLC (CBD) – an associate company of the Renuka Hotels Group – has completed the refurbishment of its landmark building in Fort. The 38-year-old edifice underwent a Rs.609 million renovation over a period of one and a half years, and is now ready for occupancy by companies looking for contemporary office space in the heart of Colombo’s business district at a very reasonable rent.

The newly-renovated CBD Business Centre holds its prime Fort address at 41 Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1; located right opposite the Central Bank and is within walking distance of the World Trade Center. The building notably offers its residents the exclusive advantage of access through both Hospital Street and Janadhipathi Mawatha, with panoramic views overlooking Colombo city, its harbor, Port City, and the ocean. This commercial property is also within close proximity to a number of prominent commercial and state enterprises, major roads, public transport services, restaurants, banks, and other conveniences. Tenants looking for a prominent workplace environment stand to benefit greatly from this central location and accessibility.

The building houses a total of 54,400 sq. ft. of rentable, modern office space spread over 11 floors. Every 5,700 sq. ft. of office floor can be subdivided into two separate office spaces of 2,800 sq. ft, with each half office equipped with three sets of sanitary facilities and a pantry area. The rent is currently being offered at special introductory rates of Rs.195 per sq. ft (+ taxes) for office floors 1 to 9, and Rs.220 per sq. ft (+ taxes) for ground floor.

In addition to new masonry and electrical & plumbing infrastructure throughout the entire building, each floor has undergone significant renovation work and now boasts state-of-the-art and energy efficient central air conditioning and LED lighting systems, with separate electricity, water, and BTU meters for each office.

Interior and common area renovations include a refurbished entrance lobby with reception, newly-installed service and passenger elevators, upgraded fire detection and security systems, and a cutting-edge 100% backup generator.

What truly distinguishes the property from other commercial spaces in the Fort area however, is its 36-vehicle capacity car park – 12 at the basement level, and 24 at the ground floor. Additional services include an on-site building management service, 24-hour security, CCTV in the common areas, a fire detection and protection system, and provision for cable internet.

“We have re-launched the CBD Business Centre with a contemporary new look and an upgraded suite of facilities and services,” said Niruja Thambiayah, Managing Director of CBD. “At a time when potential tenants are becoming increasingly discerning about the office space they take, we wanted to ensure that with this refurbishment, we tick all the boxes with respect to design, sustainability, functionality, and convenience.”

The renovation was undertaken by C1 contractor Sanken Construction (Pvt) Ltd, and the design conceptualised by a dedicated team at Avant Garde Urban Design Partnership.

CBD specializes in property development and property rentals and has been operating the industry for nearly 40 years. As part of the Renuka Hotels Group, it is led by several of the same executive directors.