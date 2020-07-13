Murali throws his weight behind Wimal’s polls campaign

Cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan is backing Minister Wimal Weerawansa’s campaign for the Parliamentary election.

Weerawansa’s media unit said that Muralitharan had organised a meeting between Weerawansa and Tamil businessmen in Colombo over the weekend.

The meeting took place at the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo and was attended by a number of Tamil businessmen.

Tamil businessmen representing traders in Pettah were among those who attended the meeting.

Weerawansa’s media unit said that after addressing the meeting Minister Wimal Weerawansa offered solutions to the issues faced by the Tamil businessmen. (Colombo Gazette)