Maliban, first food company to get COVID-19 Safety Management System certification from SLSI

The undisputed pioneer in Biscuit Manufacturing, Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Pvt) Ltd was recently awarded with the COVID-19 Safety Management System certification from Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI). This stands as a clear progression in the company’s strife to be current in line with standards implemented in the contemporary manufacturing space by SLSI. As a result, Maliban has become the first food manufacturing company to receive this sought-after certification.

As a socially responsible and committed organization, this certification reflects a well-planned COVID-19 safety management system which will be vital for the safety of the company’s employees, customers and all other stakeholders.

Additionally, as the nature of the progression of this pandemic is unpredictable, Maliban has made an effort to maintain and continually improve the COVID-19 safety management system so that their business operations may resume in an environment safe from COVID-19.

Speaking with regard to the achievement of this certification, Mrs. Kumudika Fernando – Managing Director of Maliban commented, “As a key player in the food manufacturing industry, we understand the importance of operating in a sterile environment and carry out appropriate measures across the group to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. This certification means that all individuals and stakeholders associated with Maliban are protected from the threat of COVID-19.”

In order to achieve this certification from SLSI, Maliban applied a well-thought out risk management process which will in turn boost employee morale and confidence. The trickle-down effects of such is expected to be reflected by the satisfaction of all Maliban’s loyal end customers. Additionally, as this SLSI standard is subjected to the guidelines issued from Ministry of Health and other applicable state legislative requirements. Maliban is also operating in line with the regulations put forward by the Government of Sri Lanka.

Through other community related efforts in the past, Maliban has established a reputation for being an organization which cares of the well-being of all those who are involved with their business operations. The achievement of this standard once again reiterates this as the implementation of the COVID-19 Safety Management System certification safeguards all those associated with the company.

As a trusted household brand, Maliban holistically supports the local community in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from its internal efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for its employees, Maliban partnered with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) to mitigate the risk of the pandemic in school environments, through the ‘SAFE SCHOOLS’ project. Alongside these efforts, Maliban also donated its products, special cold storage facilities and highly essential medical equipment to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), aided the Manusath Derana Program and contributed Rs.10 Million to the government’s COVID-19 fund.