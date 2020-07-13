Health Ministry denies claims virus spreading around the country

The Health Ministry today denied claims that the coronavirus is spreading around the country.

Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said there is no truth to claims the virus has spread beyond the identified locations.

“This situation is only limited to specific areas,” he said in a media briefing today.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the virus is at present limited to specific areas including the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, Rajanganaya and Welikanda.

He insisted that the virus has not spread to other parts of the country from these areas.

“There are claims that patients have been detected in several parts of the country. But that is not true. If it was true we would make the information public,” he said.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that a patient is confirmed as having the virus only after a PCR test is conducted.

According to the results of PCR tests conducted so far, 492 positive cases have been reported from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center of the Ministry of Justice.

Of the 492 cases a total of 429 were detainees under rehabilitation, 47 employees at the Rehabilitation Center and 16 are among those who came in contact with them, including those from the Rajanganaya area. (Colombo Gazette)