FTA between Sri Lanka and Singapore still under review

The Free Trade Agreement signed between Sri Lanka and Singapore is still under review, the Supreme Court was informed today.

The Attorney General’s Department informed the Supreme Court today that a committee appointed by the President is still reviewing the agreement.

A petition had been filed in the Supreme Court against the agreement saying it violates Sri Lanka’s Constitution.

The Attorney General’s Department informed court that the review was delayed owing to the pandemic situation in the country.

The Supreme Court postponed further hearing into the case to 3rd November.

Sri Lanka and Singapore signed a bilateral free trade agreement (SLSFTA) when Maithripala Sirisena was President.

It was reported at the time that apart from being a comprehensive and modern FTA in scope and coverage, the SLSFTA paved the way for Sri Lanka’s greater integration with ASEAN and possible future entry in RCEP. (Colombo Gazette)