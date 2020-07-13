First day of postal voting ends without serious incidents

The first day of postal voting for the General Election 2020 has concluded without any serious incident.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said health officials engaged in COVID-19 duties were able to cast their postal votes today.

Nearly 10,000 health officials across Sri Lanka have reportedly cast their ballots.

The CMEV said it hopes the National Election Commission extends the postal or advance voting facilities to all essential workers, persons hospitalised or remanded on Election Day as well as election observers.

Postal voting for the General Election commenced today and will continue till 17 July.

The General Election is scheduled to be held on 05 August 2020. (Colombo Gazette)