Cop in Yakkala arrested for accepting bribe

A policeman in Yakkala has been arrested for accepting a Rs. 15,000 bribe, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery Or Corruption (CIABOC) said.

The policeman had sought the bribe to intervene in a case at the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The Yakkala Police had filed a case at the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court against an individual and the policeman had offered to intervene and obtain relief for the accused for a bribe.

The policeman was arrested after accepting the bribe. Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)