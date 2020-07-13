Anura Kumara and Shani file case against commission

Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake and former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera today filed two writ petitions at the Court of Appeal.

The two individuals filed writ petitions seeking to cancel the order issued on them to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCOI) appointed to probe incidents of Political Victimization.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake appeared before the PCOI on Political Victimization in June to testify in connection to a complaint filed by Chairman of Avant- Garde Security Services Nisanka Senadhipathi.

Senadhipathi had claimed that his company suffered massive losses due to arbitrary decisions taken by the former Government.

The former Government had seized the operations of a floating armoury managed by Avant-Garde.

Senadhipathi claimed that he was a target of political victimization and sought relief.

As a result the commission had issued summons on 17 individuals to appear before the commission on 17 June.

Former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera is also among the 17 individuals summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe incidents of political victimization. (Colombo Gazette)