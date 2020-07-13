American defence attache visits Navy Headquarters

The defence attaché of the American Embassy in Sri Lanka and Maldives, Lieutenant Commander Brian S.Page paid a visit to the Naval Headquarters, today (Monday).

The Navy media unit said that the defence attaché held talks with Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva after being welcomed in compliance with naval traditions.

At the cordial discussions held, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and the American defence attaché focused on matters of mutual interest and bilateral importance.

The Navy Commander presented a copy of the Maritime Doctrine of Sri Lanka which was compiled by the Navy, to the defence attaché as a souvenir. (Colombo Gazette)