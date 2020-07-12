Three Police officers interdicted over Angulana shooting

A Sergeant and two Police Constables who were involved in the shooting that occurred in Angulana on Friday (10) have been interdicted with immediate effect.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne had instructed for the officers to be interdicted following investigations into the shooting.

A man was shot dead by the Police at a road-block in Lunawa in Moratuwa when vehicles were being checked on Friday night (10).

According to the Police media unit, two three-wheelers were stopped at the road-block and were being inspected by the Police officers on duty.

The Police claimed that some men in the three-wheelers attacked the policemen on duty and attempted to obstruct them from carrying out their duties.

The three interdicted officers, who are said to have been on duty at the time of the shooting, are to be produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court to provide evidence on the incident. (Colombo Gazette)