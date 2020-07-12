SLPP suspends election rallies scheduled for this week

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has instructed to suspend all rallies scheduled for this week in view of the upcoming General Elections.

The SLPP said Organizer for the party Basil Rajapaksa had instructed to suspend the rallies that were to be held on 13, 14 and 15 July.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were to attend the election rallies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today requested all SLPP candidates contesting the General Election to adhere to the health guidelines issued pertaining to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister instructed all SLPP candidates to adhere to the health guidelines when engaging in election campaigns.

The General Election is scheduled to be held on 05 August 2020. (Colombo Gazette)