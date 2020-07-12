Postal voting in Rajanganaya postponed

Postal voting in the Rajanganaya area in the Anuradhapura District has been postponed, the National Election Commission said today.

The Commission said that a new date for the Postal voting in the Rajanganaya area will be announced later.

The decision was taken as the coronavirus was spreading in parts of the area.

Postal voting is take place in stages this week around the island while those who are unable to mark their postal votes this week will be able to do so on July 20 or 21 July. (Colombo Gazette)