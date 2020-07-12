Officials to hold crucial discussions in Colombo as numbers rise

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Officials are set to hold crucial discussions in Colombo this week as the number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka saw a sudden rise over the past few days.

Chief Epidemiologist at the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told the Colombo Gazette that a committee involved in addressing the pandemic in Sri Lanka is scheduled to meet tomorrow (Monday).

He said that matters related to public transport and other issues are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that with the sudden rise in the number of patients detected with the virus, officials will meet and discuss the way forward.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry said that a decision on reopening the airport set for August will also be reviewed this week.

A Tourism Ministry official said that all arrangements have been made to reopen Sri Lanka’s main international airport in Katunayake in August.

However, the official said that with the sudden rise in the number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka, the decision to open the airport in August is likely to be reviewed this week.

Meanwhile, the National Election Commission is going ahead with plans to hold the Parliamentary election on 5th August.

However, the Commission is also expected to discuss the latest developments in the country over the next few days. (Colombo Gazette)