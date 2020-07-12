Government refutes rumours on special holiday

The Government Information Department has refuted rumours stating that the Government has declared a 3- day special leave.

Director General of the Department Nalaka Kaluwewa said that all rumours circulating in this regard are false.

Rumours were rife on social media that the Government had declared a 3- day leave.

A video clip and news alert from a private news channel had been shared widely on social media claiming that a 3-day leave had been declared by the Government.

However, the news channel has clarified that the video and news alert were previously published news articles and have been extracted by a third party and shared as current news misleading the public.

Commenting on the false news, Nalaka Kaluwewa said the Government has not drawn any decision to declare leave.

He requested the public not to be misled by fake news and rumours being circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said those spreading false information and rumours over social media are being monitored by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He added that stern action will be taken against those found to be spreading false information and rumours on social media. (Colombo Gazette)