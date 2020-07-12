Ex- LTTE member with COVID symptoms arrested by Navy in Northern seas

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Four individuals who had attempted to illegally enter Sri Lanka via boat have been arrested by the Navy.

Navy Media Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara told the Colombo Gazette that the suspects were arrested in the Northern seas off Thondamanaru.

One suspect has been identified as an ex- LTTE cadre and has been admitted to the Jaffna Hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19, the Navy Spokesman said.

The remaining 3 suspects have been placed in quarantine and will undergo PCR or COVDI-19 testing.

Sixteen navy officers who were involved in the operation to apprehend the suspects have also been placed in quarantine, Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara added. (Colombo Gazette)