CID monitoring social media

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is monitoring those spreading false information and rumours over social media, Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said.

He said the CID has been monitoring those spreading fake news and information via social media since the coronavirus outbreak in the country in March.

Stern action will be taken against those found to be spreading false information and rumours on social media, he added.

A number of persons from across the country were arrested and remanded on previous occasions for spreading fake news on the coronavirus via social media. (Colombo Gazette)