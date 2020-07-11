Sixth repatriation flight from UK brings back stranded Sri Lankans

A special SriLankan Airlines flight brought back 235 passengers to Sri Lanka today, officials said.

This is the sixth SriLankan repatriation flight which brought back Sri Lankans from the UK.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 504 arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning (Saturday) from the Heathrow Airport.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head, National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army urged the public to be more cautious as more and more infected expatriates are returning home.

In a media statement Silva appealed the public not to be duped by false and misleading rumours as all measures have been taken to avoid any transmission of the virus to society.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the public needs to be cautious as more and more infected expatriates are returning home from abroad, although all standard health precautions and guidelines are strictly followed. (Colombo Gazette)