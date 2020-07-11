Parts of Galle Road around Thelwatta, Kahawa flooded by sea water

Parts of Galle Road around the Thelwatta and Kahawa areas were flooded by sea water today.

A sudden change in the weather this evening resulted in strong winds and heavy rain being experienced in parts of the country.

Sea water came inland and flooded parts of the Galle Road in Thelwatta, Peraliya, Kahawa and the surrounding areas.

Sea sand and stones were also washed ashore in some areas disrupting traffic.

The authorities cautioned motorists while some roads were also temporarily closed for light vehicles. (Colombo Gazette)