Man shot dead by Police at road-block in Moratuwa

A man was shot dead by the Police at a road-block in Moratuwa last night, the Police media unit said today.

The Police said the shooting took place in Lunawa in Moratuwa when vehicles were being checked.

According to the Police media unit, two three-wheelers were stopped at the road-block and were being inspected by the Police officers on duty.

The Police claimed that some men in the three-wheelers attacked the policemen on duty and attempted to obstruct them from carrying out their duties.

One policeman then opened fire using his official weapon injuring one of the men.

The injured man was admitted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The victim was identified as a 39 year-old resident of Lunawa, Moratuwa.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)