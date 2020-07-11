IP Rangajeewa apologizes to photojournalist over harassment

Former Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) IP Neomal Rangajeewa has apologized to the photojournalist he manhandled outside the Colombo High Court.

A Photojournalist yesterday (10) filed a Police complaint after being obstructed from carrying out his duties outside the Colombo High Court by IP Rangajeewa.

Ceylon Today Photojournalist Akila Jayawardana had been outside the Colombo High Court to cover a case last afternoon.

Former Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Police Narcotics Bureau IP Neomal Rangajeewa had then arrived for a separate case.

According to sources at Ceylon Today the Photojournalist had taken a photograph of IP Neomal Rangajeewa.

Rangajeewa and someone who had accompanied him grabbed Jayawardana and removed the memory chip from the camera.

He was later dragged away and handed over to the Police post at the Colombo High Court premises.

Ceylon Today sources said that Akila Jayawardana had later filed a Police complaint over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)