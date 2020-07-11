Government to temporarily suspend repatriation process

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Government has decided to temporarily halt the repatriation of Sri Lankans from overseas from 14 July.

Additional Secretary to the President Admiral Jayantha Colambage said the process will be temporarily halted due to the coronavirus outbreak reported at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu.

Currently officials are conducting PCR tests, tracing infected individuals, those who have come into direct contact and placing them in quarantine.

As the number of patients increases the Government will require more quarantine centres to place people in quarantine.

Likewise, Sri Lankans being repatriated from overseas will also be required to be placed in quarantine centres, and this is causing an issue, he said.

Admiral Colambage further said that thereby it was decided to temporarily halt the repatriation process from 14 July.

He said taking into account those who have and are to be repatriated till 14 July, close to 16, 000 persons from 65 countries will have returned.

“The last two flights have been scheduled from the Maldives and Jordan in which close to 500 Sri Lankans are set to return”, he added.

Admiral Colombage said the Health officials and the Army will be given 3 to 4 days from 14 July to organize the quarantine centres and address issues surrounding it, following which the Government will recommence the repatriation process. (Colombo Gazette)