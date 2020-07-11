Former Directors of co-operative society remanded over fraud

Former Directors of a co-operative society in Gampaha have been arrested and remanded over a major fraud.

The former Deputy General Manager, three former Directors and a former Directress of the Gampaha Sanasa Co-operative Society were arrested over a Rs. 708 million fraud.

The Police said that the former Deputy General Manager, three former Directors and a former Directress had given Rs. 708 million to a private company as a loan in a fraudulent manner.

The fraud had taken place between the years 2011 to 2016.

They were produced before the Gampaha Magistrate today who ordered that they be remanded till 14 July. (Colombo Gazette)