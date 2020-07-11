Cop arrested with firearms suspected to be linked to largest haul seized in Homagama

A Police Constable attached to the Police Transportation Division has been arrested by officials from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The officer was arrested in the Pitipana- North area in Homagama with two T-56 firearms last night.

The Police said investigations are underway to ascertain if the firearms were used in any crimes connected to terrorism or underworld gangs.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearms are linked to the firearms seized by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Homagama on 29 June.

The weapons were said to be the largest haul belonging to an underworld gang to be seized so far in Sri Lanka.

The suspect has been detained and interrogated by the CID, while he is to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court. (Colombo Gazette)