Another four people test positive for COVID-19 in Rajanganaya

Another four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajanganaya, the Government said this evening.

They had close contacts with the inmates of the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu who tested positive for the virus.

Earlier today another individual from Rajanganaya, who had served as a counsellor at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation center, had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second counsellor from the center to be infected with the virus.

Over 300 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation center so far.

A coronavirus outbreak was reported at the rehabilitation centre after an inmate from the Welikada prison in Colombo, who had received treatment at the centre for a period of 3 months, had tested positive for COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)