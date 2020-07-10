Woman and paramour remanded for sexually abusing teenage daughter

By Farook Hishan

Trincomalee Additional District Judge and Akkaraipattu Magistrate M. H. M. Hamza has ordered a woman and her paramour to be remanded till 22 July over the sexual abuse of the woman’s 13 year- old daughter.

The woman is said to have been involved in an extra- marital affair with a businessman, in the absence of her husband who is employed abroad.

Preliminary investigations reveal, the woman who had taken the daughter on a tour had booked two separate rooms at a hotel for both of them for the night.

She had then proceeded to drug the child and prepare the teenager to be sexually taken advantage of by her paramour.

The teenager, who had come to consciousness and realised what had occurred, had been threatened by her mother and her paramour of consequences to be faced if the incident was revealed.

The suspects had been arrested by the Police after the child had reported the incident to relatives.

The child has been admitted to the Akkaraipattu hospital for further treatment under court orders. (Colombo Gazette)