Term of Presidential Commission on political victimization extended

A Gazette notification has been issued declaring the extension of the tenure of the Presidential Commission of inquiry appointed to probe political victimisation.

The tenure of the Commission has been extended by another 4- months till 09 November 20202.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a commission to probe political victimisation in January 2020.

The Commission is tasked with investigating alleged political victimization of Government officials, members of the armed forces and Police, employees of state corporations, and the public between January 2015 and November 2019.

The Commission is chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Upali Abeyaratne, while the other members include retired Court of Appeal Justice Daya Chandrasiri Jayathilake and retired Inspector of Police Chandra Fernando. (Colombo Gazette)