Suspects arrested for harassing Russian woman further remanded

Five suspects, including the chief suspect, who were arrested on charges of harassing a Russian woman at Galle Face Green in Colombo were further remanded.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court, which earlier remanded the suspects till 10 July, today further remanded them till 13 July.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday (07) in connection to the incident that was reported to have taken place on Sunday (05).

The Russian woman had claimed in a video posted on Facebook that she was harassed at Galle Face Green by a group of men on Sunday evening.

The foreigner said that she had been harassed by a group of 10 Sri Lankans while going for a walk with three friends at Galle Face Green.

The chief suspect, who was said to be under the influence of alcohol, had addressed her in obscene language and had assaulted her friend who had tried to intervene.

She claimed that the group had only left after she had started filming the incident. (Colombo Gazette)