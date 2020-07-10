SLPP seeks two-third majority to strengthen Presidency

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is seeking a two-third majority in Parliament to strengthen the Presidency.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the Presidency was weakened by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution was introduced by the former Government and was backed by the former Parliament.

However, Rajapaksa says the 19th Amendment weakened the powers of the Executive Presidency.

This, he says, resulted in an imbalance of power among the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary.

He says a two-third majority is required for the President to regain this authority and this will facilitate and continue programmes by the President.

“I request the public to elect a group of individuals who would fight for their Motherland and for the rights of the people,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the SLPP is a major force in the election set to take place on 5th August. (Colombo Gazette)