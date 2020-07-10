SLPP candidate says donkeys among party contestants

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Oshadi Hewamaddumahas said candidates unfit for Parliament have been granted nominations by the SLPP for the upcoming General Election.

“If we fail to wisely choose the members of Parliament for the next five years, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will face a similar issue like that faced by his predecessor Maithripala Sirisena. Former President Maithripala Sirisena and then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had many conflicts of interest and were unable to settle on one decision’, she pointed out.

Commenting on a facebook post on the candidates contesting from the Sri Lanka Podujana, Hewamadduma said the party has nominated both donkeys and horses, adding that the public should be mindful of voting the horses to Parliament and sending the donkeys home.

Hewamadduma said the President needs a strong Parliament to govern the country over the next five years and urged the public to make sure to mark all three preferential votes and to vote for the SLPP during the election.

She further called on the public to help obtain a 2/3rds majority in Parliament to support the President in carrying out the executive presidency in a proper manner. (Colombo Gazette)