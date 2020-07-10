Over 250 people at rehabilitation centre contract virus

Another 196 persons have been detected with COVID-19 from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu.

Director – General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the latest detections were made after receiving the results of 338 PCR or COVID-19 tests conducted so far on inmates and staff at the centre.

The latest detection raises the total number of COVID-19 patients at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu to 252 patients.

Dr. Jasinghe said more PCR tests are being conducted as more patients are being detected at the rehabilitation centre.

PCR testing has been conducted and quarantine has been imposed on inmates who underwent rehabilitation at the centre and those who had come into direct contact with the inmates, he added.

Dr. Jaisnghe further said measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus within society.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the quarantine centre in Kandakadu has been converted into a hospital to treat new coronavirus patients being detected at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu.

The latest developments come following the detection of a COVID-19 patient at the Welikada prison in Colombo recently.

The inmate is said to have undergone rehabilitation at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu for a period of 3 months.

Following his detection, 56 persons were identified to have been infected with the virus at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu.

Over 40 people from 10 families in Marawila were also placed in self-isolation after a woman from the area, who served as a counsellor at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu, tested positive for COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)