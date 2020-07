Sri Lanka Customs has seized 3 kg of ecstasy pills that were concealed in a package that was couriered from overseas.

Spokesman to the Sri Lanka Customs Sunil Jayarante told the Colombo Gazette that the stock of ecstasy had been couriered from France.

He said one suspect has been arrested in connection to the parcel.

Preliminary investigations are underway into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)