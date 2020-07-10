Court discharges Tiran Alles over RADA fraud case

The Colombo High Court today discharged former Chairman of the Reconstruction and Development Agency (RADA) Tiran Alles and three others over a case filed on fraud.

A case was filed against former Chairman of RADA Tiran Alles, former North and Eastern Provinces LTTE Financial Head Emil Kanthan, former RADA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Saliya Wickramasuriya and and Dr. Jayantha Dias Samarasinghe.

Alles and the three others were remanded and released on bail in November 2006 by the Colombo High Court over a Rs.200 million fraud that had allegedly taken place at RADA in 2006.

Earlier, the Attorney General (AG) had also filed indictments in the High Court against Alles, Emil Kanthan, Saliya Wickramasuriya and Dr. Jayantha Dias Samarasinghe. (Colombo Gazette)