CMC conducting random PCR tests in Colombo

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) is conducting random PCR or COVID-19 tests within the Colombo district.

The Chief Medical Doctor of Health of the CMC Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni told the Colombo Gazette that the program commenced from 30 April when the last COVID-19 patient was reported from society.

“Random COVID-19 tests have continued through May- July, covering a span of 70 days during which new cases were not reported,” he said.

The random PCR tests are being conducted with the collaboration of the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, which supplies the testing kits for the purpose.

Random PCR tests are conducted every other day targeting high risk groups such as three -wheeler drivers, bus drivers and conductors, and drivers of private taxi services.

Dr. Wijayamuni said random PCR tests were conducted in the Crow Island area in Mattakkuliya today.

He said the random tests will expand to more areas and will be conducted together with the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)