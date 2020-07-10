Associate of notorious underworld figure ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’ arrested

An associate of imprisoned notorious underworld figure ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’ has been arrested in Angoda.

The suspect, Rohana Pradeep alias “Kalu Malli”, is a known drug peddler and the main drugs operative of Kosgoda Tharaka.

The Police said Kalu Malli was arrested with over 3 grams of heroin based on a tip off last night.

The Police have sealed his bank account which currently holds Rs. 4.2 million and shows a transaction of over Rs 10 million within the last 1 ½ years from drug peddling.

The suspect is to be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s court today. (Colombo Gazette)