Three women detained with heroin and ammunition

Three women have been arrested with over 50 grams of heroin and parts of firearms in the Bata Atha and Nidahas Gama areas in Hungama.

The suspects were arrested following a special operation conducted by the Hungama Police based on a tip off.

The Police had seized over 50 grams of heroin, 02 bullets used for a 9mm pistol, one magazine, a satellite phone used in boats and 4 mobile phones from their possession.

The women, aged between 28 and 33, have been identified as residents of Bata Atha and Nidahas Gama.

The three women are to be produced before the Angunakolapelessa Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)