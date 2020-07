A group of Sri Lankans who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrived in Sri Lanka.

The group of 298 Sri Lankans were stranded in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic

They arrived at the Mattala International Airport in Hambantota via a special SriLankan Airlines flight.

They will be transferred to quarantine centers after undergoing PCR or Covid-19 tests. (Colombo Gazette)