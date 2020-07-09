Sri Lanka to sign prisoner exchange deal with Afghanistan

Sri Lanka is to sign a prisoner exchange agreement with Afghanistan, the Government said today.

The Transfer of Offenders Act No. 5 of 1995 provides that, a citizen of foreign country who is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in Sri Lanka can be transferred to his country subject to the same punishment there and a Sri Lankan who commits such a punishment in a foreign country can be transferred subject to same punishment in Sri Lanka.

ln order to comply with these provisions, Sri Lanka must enter into an agreement with the relevant country.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a proposal presented by the Minister of justice, Human Rights and Legal Reforms Nimal Siripala de Silva to sign an agreement between Sri Lanka and the lslamic Republic of Afghanistan to facilitate the exchange of convicted persons except for those convicted of terrorism and drug trafficking. (Colombo Gazette)