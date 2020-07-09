Six suspects arrested over Jaffna sword attack

Six suspects were arrested today in connection to a sword attack reported opposite the Jaffna Kachcheri last morning.

A group that had arrived on motorcycles had attacked another person travelling on a motorcycle with a sword.

The Police had monitored CCTV footage from the area and had identified the number plate of the motorcycle belonging to the attackers, while a 3 hour statement had also been recorded from the victim.

The investigations had led to the arrest of 4 suspects from the Mallakam area.

Further interrogations of the suspects had led the police to recover 3 motorcycles, 2 swords, a machete, and one hand grenade from a house in the Neerveli area.

Two other suspects were thereafter arrested with a three- wheeler following further investigations.

The six suspects, who are residents of Chunnakam, Ilawale, Mallakam and Kopai, are to be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)