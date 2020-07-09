Police instructed to remove political stickers from vehicles

The Election Commission has received complaints regarding the display of slogans, signs, stickers with photographs, flags promoting a candidate or a party on private vehicles including private buses and three-wheelers in contravention of election laws following the declaration of the Parliamentary Election.

Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that the display of the aforesaid on vehicles other than those in which the contestant candidate travels is an offence under Section 74 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No.l of 1981.

The Commission says action would be taken forthwith to remove such materials pasted on private buses, three-wheelers and other private vehicles, if any.

Deshapriya said that necessary instructions have already been issued to the respective Deputy Inspectors of Police and the Police Qfficers in-charge of the Divisions and through them the Qfficers in-charge of Police Stations to conduct random search patrols covering all police areas to remove such material pasted on private vehicles including private buses and three- wheelers. (Colombo Gazette)