Parliament Secretariat to educate new MPs after polls

The Parliament Secretariat has commenced to draw up a plan to welcome newly elected Members for the 09th Parliament under the leadership of Dammika Dasanayake, the Secretary General of Parliament.

A meeting was conducted with the participation of Heads of the Department to organize an orientation programme for the newly elected Members of the 09th Parliament.

It was decided to conduct the programme for three days where the newly elected Parliamentarians will be presented with knowledge on Parliament practices, procedures, privileges, and conventions of the House.

Further, the capacity building effort will have presentations on legislative process, Parliament Committees, SOC’s and other Parliament proceedings.

Neil Iddawala, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General, Kushani Rohanadeera, Assistant Secretary General of Parliament (Administrative) and Tikiri Jayathilaka, Assistant Secretary of Parliament (Legislative) took part in the planning meeting along with the Head of Departments. (Colombo Gazette)