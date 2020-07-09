Over 40 people in Marawila placed in self-quarantine

Over 40 people in Marawila who had contact with a counsellor of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, have been placed in self-quarantine.

The Government said that 45 people from 10 houses in the area have been placed in self-quarantine.

A woman from Marawila who had served as a counsellor at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, fifty six persons (56), including inmates and staffers, from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said these individuals are reported to have come into direct contact with an inmate from the Welikada prison who was detected with COVID-19 recently.

The inmate is said to have undergone rehabilitation at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center over the last three months.

Following the detection of the inmate from Welikada prison, PCR tests were conducted on 450 persons at the rehabilitation centre, Dr. Jasinghe said.

The woman from Marawila who had served as a counsellor at the rehabilitation centre had later tested positive for COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)

