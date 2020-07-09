laboratory to conduct 500 PCR tests a day opened at BIA

A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test laboratory has been constructed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to diagnose COVID-19 affected passengers who arrive in Sri Lanka.

Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited funded the Rs.16.5 mn PCR laboratory.

The laboratory is equipped with the latest technology, including automated sample extractors, PCR machines, consumables, pharmacological refrigerators and freezers, generators, reagents, and dedicated utilities such as water supply, electricity, and telecommunication, etc.

The handing over of the PCR laboratory to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services by the Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Limited) G. A. Chandrasiri, took place today, 9th of July 2020. The PCR laboratory at BIA has the capacity to conduct 500 PCR tests per day.

Accordingly, all the passengers arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) would be subjected to the PCR test and obtain the results at the BIA premises before sending them to quarantine centers. The laboratory will be able to produce ninety-six PCR tests within two hours and reports will be ready within four hours.

Major General Dr. S.H Munasinghe Secretary of the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Anil Jasinghe Director General of Health Services, Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara Director of Sri Lanka Medical Research Institute, Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman AASL, Rajeewasiri Sooriyaarachchi Vice Chairman AASL, A. Warushahennadige Director AASL, Shehan Sumanasekara Director AASL, senior officials of AASL and other officials of Ministry of Health and Medical Research Unit attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)