An Indian national has been arrested in Bambalapitiya, Colombo on charges of defrauding the public by promising jobs in Canada.

The Police said the suspect had defrauded the public of over Rs. 10.4 million.

The 32 year -old suspect was arrested at the Bambalapitiya Junction last afternoon (08) by officials from the Colombo Financial Investigation Bureau.

The Indian national is to be produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)