Government decides to grant concessions to electricity consumers

The Government has decided to grant concessions to electricity consumers, Cabinet co-spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said.

He said that the matter was discussed by the Cabinet with subject Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

Gunawardena said that a proposal was put forward on the concessions to be offered to the consumer.

The proposal included offering a 25% reduction on electricity bills for March, April and May.

He said that a final decision on the concessions will be decided at the next cabinet meeting.

Electricity consumers had been forced to pay huge bills following the coronavirus pandemic.

Most consumers had found that their bills had more than doubled when meter reading resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. (Colombo Gazette)