Fifty six people at Kandakadu Centre test positive for COVID-19

Fifty -six persons (56), including inmates and staffers, from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre -East Kandakadu have tested positive for COVID-19.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said these individuals are reported to have come into direct contact with an inmate from the Welikada prison who was detected with COVID-19 recently.

The inmate is said to have undergone rehabilitation at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre -East Kandakadu over the last 3 months.

Following the detection of the inmate from Welikada prison, PCR tests were conducted on 450 persons at the rehabilitation centre, Dr. Jasinghe said.

A woman from Marawila who had served as a counsellor at the rehabilitation centre had also tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Dr. Jasinghe added that necessary measures to conduct further PCR tests and quarantine will be carried out by Health and Security officials. (Colombo Gazette)