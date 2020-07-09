Cabinet given another two weeks to assess MCC review report

The Cabinet has been given another two weeks by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to assess the review report on the Millennium Challenge Corporation grant.

Cabinet co-spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that some Cabinet Ministers had submitted their opinion on the MCC grant at the cabinet meeting yesterday.

However, he said that some Ministers wanted more time so they were given two more weeks by the President.

Gunawardena asserted that the President has been clear that no agreement harmful to Sri Lanka will be signed.

However, he added that the Government cannot behave like a child when dealing with bilateral agreements.

Following a Cabinet decision taken on December 18, 2019, the a four-member committee led by Lalithasiri Gunaruwan, Professor of Economics of the University of Colombo, was appointed with effect from January 01st, 2020 to study the proposed agreement.

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dr. D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Justice Nihal Jayawardena and architect Nalaka Jayaweera are the other members.

The committee had found a number of clauses which could be harmful to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)

