Welikada prison inmates test negative for coronavirus

Inmates of the Welikada prison have tested negative for the coronavirus, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said today.

He said that 315 inmates of the prison who were tested for the virus have been cleared.

Earlier this week an inmate at the Welikada prison had contracted the coronavirus.

The inmate had been at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center and was transferred to the Welikada prison on 27 June.

PCR tests were later carried out on the inmates and others he came in contact with.

A quarantine process was also implemented at the Welikada prison. (Colombo Gazette)