UNP to expedite disciplinary action on SJB members

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has decided to expedite disciplinary action against the 99 members who were suspended from the party.

The Working Committee said disciplinary action will be expedited against those who have failed to give an explanation or have asked for more time from among the 99 suspended members.

In May, the Working Committee of the UNP endorsed the suspension of 99 of its members.

The UNP had decided to suspend the party membership of members who had sought nominations from other political parties, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

UNP General-Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had sent letters to the rebels at the time seeking an explanation from them.

In response to the suspension, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) insisted that it had the support of the UNP to form the new alliance.

SJB member Dr. Harsha de Silva said at the time that lawyers of the SJB will deal with the decision taken by the UNP to suspend 99 members who are part of the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)