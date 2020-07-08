Sri Lanka lobbies for inclusion in travel corridors

Sri Lanka Tourism is working closely with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to include Sri Lanka in developing travel corridors for travel with no quarantine overseas, for returning tourists or visiting Sri Lankans.

The United Kingdom had recently lifted travel restrictions on a number of countries except Sri Lanka and countries where a threat continues from the coronavirus.

“We are working closely with our Ambassador in the UK and other Ambassadors who are talking to the relevant governments, we are also in regular contact with the UK Ambassador Sarah Hulton. Since the date of Colombo airport opening isn’t known, that can be a constraint to getting on safe travel lists which also factor in reciprocity” said Kimarli Fernando, Chairperson of Sri Lanka Tourism.

Sri Lanka Tourism is also working closely with the Ministry of Health on a detailed protocol on resuming international tourism in Sri Lanka in a Covid-19 safe environment.

“This is an all-encompassing protocol, going beyond just the certification of accommodation sector,” Mrs Fernando said, saying that it is in the final stages.

Once approved, it would provide further comfort to other governments as it covers all touch points of international visitors to the country.

She also stated that Sri Lanka Tourism is in discussion to provide insurance policies specifically to cover international guests for COVID-19 related risks. (Colombo Gazette)