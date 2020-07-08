SLPP prepared to renegotiate agreements with other countries

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is prepared to renegotiate agreements Sri Lanka has already signed with other countries, SLPP founder Basil Rajapaksa said today.

Rajapaksa said that bilateral agreements cannot be simply terminated.

He said that a future SLPP-led Government will renegotiate any agreement not suitable for Sri Lanka and sign a fresh agreement, if required.

Rajapaksa noted that a committee has already proposed amendments to the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement with the US. (Colombo Gazette)